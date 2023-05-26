Why do I have to pay for anything Ron DeSantis does/spends on his presidential campaign? I hope his salary is docked for every minute he spends on it. And I would like to be the referee.
Kerry Williams
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Why do I have to pay for anything Ron DeSantis does/spends on his presidential campaign? I hope his salary is docked for every minute he spends on it. And I would like to be the referee.
Kerry Williams
Hernando