Letter to the editor logo 2021

On Sunday, June 11, the Chronicle published an article by Michael Graham deriding the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for flagging the Moms of Liberty organization as an extremist group. He quoted several conservative sources, including some GOP presidential candidates. However, he did not explain why the SPLC labeled Moms of Liberty as extreme.

Moms of Liberty is, in fact, an extremist organization with deep ties to the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle