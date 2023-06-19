On Sunday, June 11, the Chronicle published an article by Michael Graham deriding the Southern Poverty Law Center (SPLC) for flagging the Moms of Liberty organization as an extremist group. He quoted several conservative sources, including some GOP presidential candidates. However, he did not explain why the SPLC labeled Moms of Liberty as extreme.
Moms of Liberty is, in fact, an extremist organization with deep ties to the MAGA wing of the Republican Party.
The "Moms" want to control what students read, hear, and think. They have been the major force behind the calls to ban books in our schools. This is a terrible extremist idea that can only harm our students. They are especially opposed to exposing students to racial history or gender diversity topics.
"Moms" are anti-LGBT and oppose all diversity training. They are against having advanced placement (AP) studies in our schools, especially the AP course in Black History. These courses are not forced on ANY student. They are college-level courses that students must volunteer for and be qualified to attend.
"Moms" have called for the elimination of the Department of Education. This would be a significant blow to our educational system, which is still one of the best in the world. However, this fringe thinking has never been seriously considered by Congress because it is extreme.
While "Moms" claim they just want to have a voice in their children's education, they seek to take over as many local school boards as possible. They disrupt meetings and harass school board officials, with some members even being arrested for violence. This is bullying extremist behavior.
I wonder how many members of Moms have actually attended a PTA meeting. Their efforts are not really about helping our students. Moms want power—the power to indoctrinate our kids with their fringe thinking. They are an extremist group, and nobody should take what they say at face value.