There is no doubt that the political progressive left and the political ultra-conservative right may never reach a tumultuous or even a half-hearted bipartisan Congress! Congress is inept/corrupt and broken! Every elected sitting senator or congressperson only cares about their re-election — it’s an all-hands-on-deck of selfishness and psychotic behaviors. Our two-party political culture worships self-preservation over principle and justice. Now, darkness prevails over the U.S. Congress and SCOTUS — neither is no longer a beacon of light for stand-up democracy. China, the Russian Federation, North Korea and Iran no longer fear America’s nuclear might, much more respect the United States.
Recently, I changed my political party affiliation to Independent. As a previous '50s-era moderate Republican, the unrecognizable Republication Party simply worships popularity, group think and kingship. The good news is more Americans are choosing a political moderate, centralist position as Independents.
The Democratic Party is despondently broken with shameless agendas. Identity politics, wokeness, extreme liberal fascists’ ideas, as well as moral panic have totally corrupted moderate, liberal good ideas.
The Republican Party is despairingly broken with anger, violence, and alternative facts. Lack of separation of church and state, white supremist in the military and organized religion, fundamental doomsday evangelicalism killing the moral majority, homophobia, state-sponsored anti-abortion laws, misogyny, and extreme conservative fascists’ educational ideas have totally corrupted moderate, conservative good ideas.
Congress is the very epitome of political elitism polluting our Democratic Republic. From Senator Feinstein (her lack of competency to now serve the Senate) to Representative Santos (whose corruption and lies have brought shame to Congress) — our elected members of Congress have all lost their ethical and moral principles. Sadly, Congress is the very bane of spreading and exporting fear and lies to the American people whereby elected members are uninspiring, all have miserably failed the Athenian ideal of the enlightened-citizen-servant.
Does any fellow American with a half-a-brain really believe that the U.S. Congress will vote to approve term limits or enforce apolitical principles and ethics over the Senate or House or SCOTUS? I see no George Washingtons in the U.S. Capitol Building peacefully giving up personal political power. Mark Twain once said, “All Congresses, Courts and Parliaments have a kindly feeling for idiots … .” We all can now agree with Twain’s astute observations.
Our last hope of saving the great experiment of our democracy is our communal vision as good American citizens.