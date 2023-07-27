Letter to the editor logo 2021

There is no doubt that the political progressive left and the political ultra-conservative right may never reach a tumultuous or even a half-hearted bipartisan Congress! Congress is inept/corrupt and broken! Every elected sitting senator or congressperson only cares about their re-election — it’s an all-hands-on-deck of selfishness and psychotic behaviors. Our two-party political culture worships self-preservation over principle and justice. Now, darkness prevails over the U.S. Congress and SCOTUS — neither is no longer a beacon of light for stand-up democracy. China, the Russian Federation, North Korea and Iran no longer fear America’s nuclear might, much more respect the United States.

Recently, I changed my political party affiliation to Independent. As a previous '50s-era moderate Republican, the unrecognizable Republication Party simply worships popularity, group think and kingship. The good news is more Americans are choosing a political moderate, centralist position as Independents.

