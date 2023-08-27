I am appalled by the Library Board's decision to cut ties with the American Library Association. There should never have even been a discussion since the item was not on the agenda. As a result, members of the public were not aware of the issue and were not able to speak. Remember, this is a public library which operates for the benefit of all the citizens, not for just the few individuals that Mr. Labriola brought with him to the meeting. Not only was the public unaware of the topic, but the members of the Library Board had no opportunity to prepare and do research with open minds. In addition, because the topic was not on the agenda, it should not have been voted on. The chairman's disregard for or ignorance of standard procedures is also alarming.
The American Library Association was founded in 1876 and has been a valuable resource for literate persons ever since. Its mission is to "enhance learning and access to information for all." It has always stood in opposition to censorship of the kind that operated on Tuesday. The fact that some individuals disagree with the personal and political choices of the ALA chairperson in no way affects the importance of this mission. The ALA is led by a committee, not by a single person.