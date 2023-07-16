It saddens me to see all these international corporations kowtowing to China. Greed and money seem to reign first over principles and free speech when it comes to China. One of the first was the NBA which found that to stay in Chinese stadiums and on Chinese TV, it must ignore the harsh policies of the Chinese government which went against the "woke" policies of the league. Besides sports leagues, many national companies from fashion, luxury hotels, and even medical devices have been condemned by the Chinese government for not respecting "China's territorial integrity" (i.e. Taiwan).
Bulgari, which manufactures fine jewelry, watches, and perfumes came under China's wrath. It listed Taiwan as a country on its website. They apologized on Weibo (China's Twitter) that it was management negligence that Taiwan was listed as a country. The French multinational luxury fashion house, Dior, fell from grace by showing a map of China in a presentation that did not include Taiwan. Similarly, Swarovski, an Austrian jewelry company listed Hong Kong as a country on its website which brought a major apology to China. Valentino, Calvin Klein, and Coach made similar "errors" in listing Taiwan and Hong Kong as separate regions from China. Apple has worked closely with China to store the personal data of its Chinese customers on computer servers run by a state-owned Chinese firm.