On Nov. 14, the Chronicle printed an Associated Press story titled "Kherson celebrates Russian exit yet faces huge rebuilding.” The story had a photo showing an older resident of Kherson in Ukraine kissing a Ukrainian soldier. It was one of those photos that moved me deeply. My eyes teared and I had goose bumps.
I felt so happy for the citizens of Kherson who pushed the Russians back from their city. I too would have kissed and hugged that brave soldier. There was, however, another reason for the goose bumps.