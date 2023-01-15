There is a Nuisance Law, Chapter 20 section 20-20 (a) (b), that any person transporting litter shall be responsible for ensuring that a load does not fall or blow from a vehicle. The load must be covered, enclosed or secured with close fitting tarp or other appropriate cover to prevent contents from blowing, dropping, or falling from vehicle. Section 20-21 (c) Any county enforcement agent is authorized to issue a citation to person that is committing this violation. This states on a highway, right-of-way, private property.
This is only a portion of the Nuisance Law for littering. Our law enforcement is authorized to issue a citation to the person committing this violation. Our roads and private property are so littered that it is getting to the point it’s disgusting. I will and I hope everyone that sees a person violating this nuisance law will call the county sheriff’s office’s nonemergency number (352) 249-2790 and tell them where they are located and with the person’s license plate number.