It’s voting time, so let’s consider two different ways to collect taxes. Under IRS rules, most of us have our paychecks debited at 25% for income taxes and another 8% for Social Security and Medicare. Government takes 33% and you get 67%. But that’s only the beginning. You buy a $100 appliance at Walmart and the state sales tax is added at the register. We all understand that. A tax, which is added on, is called “exclusive.”
However, already included in the $100 price is a hidden 22% IRS tax called “corporate income tax.” Such a tax is an “inclusive” tax and it is included in virtually all consumer goods and services. Most of us don’t even know about that 22%.
An alternative for the IRS is the revenue neutral Fair Tax. With Fair Tax, we keep 100% of our salaries because the IRS is eliminated along with every single tax on income: income tax, Social Security tax, Medicare tax, corporate income tax, capital gains tax, death tax, self-employment tax, gift tax, alternative minimum tax, and the dreaded tax audit.
In addition to keeping 100% of our salaries under Fair Tax, another benefit is how we are finally able to collect taxes from all those in the $2.5 trillion cash economy. Here is how the IRS system is converted to the Fair Tax system. Recall how all taxes on income and the IRS itself were eliminated. The 22% corporate income tax, one of the eliminated taxes, will be replaced with a 22% consumption tax on all new goods and services at the retail level.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Since one 22% tax replaced another 22% tax, prices for goods and services remain the same. But now, business owners will send the 22% consumption tax minus 1/4 of 1% as a service charge to the Treasury Department.
From now on, buying a gallon of milk or a new car, sends 22% to the Treasury Department. Used items do not have the consumption tax. Another reason to scrap the IRS?