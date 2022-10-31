Letter to the editor logo 2021

It’s voting time, so let’s consider two different ways to collect taxes. Under IRS rules, most of us have our paychecks debited at 25% for income taxes and another 8% for Social Security and Medicare. Government takes 33% and you get 67%. But that’s only the beginning. You buy a $100 appliance at Walmart and the state sales tax is added at the register. We all understand that. A tax, which is added on, is called “exclusive.”

However, already included in the $100 price is a hidden 22% IRS tax called “corporate income tax.” Such a tax is an “inclusive” tax and it is included in virtually all consumer goods and services. Most of us don’t even know about that 22%.

