The front page, 14 April, lead photograph for article, "Inverness, eastside to feel the tourism love" was the best photo I've seen of the Old 1912 Courthouse.

Whenever I see an unusual angle shot or a timely shot (like this one with the rainbow over the building), I expect to see Matt Beck's name and I am not disappointed. Matt makes the extra effort to get that special shot!

