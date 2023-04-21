The front page, 14 April, lead photograph for article, "Inverness, eastside to feel the tourism love" was the best photo I've seen of the Old 1912 Courthouse.
Whenever I see an unusual angle shot or a timely shot (like this one with the rainbow over the building), I expect to see Matt Beck's name and I am not disappointed. Matt makes the extra effort to get that special shot!
I recall in 1996 when he came to Floral City to photograph the installation of the brick in-ground Labyrinth by Stuart Masonry in what is now part of our Town Center. Matt went across the street to the Shamrock Inn, borrowed a ladder and climbed up on the Masonic Lodge roof to get just the right perspective for an impressive photograph.
Thank you, Matt, for 30 years of outstanding photography!
