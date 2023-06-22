How sad it is to read the Sound Offs and letters to the editor labeling the proposed new animal shelter an animal Taj Mahal or an animal-assisted living facility. It is anything but. It will simply be a modern, clean, reasonably high-tech shelter and hospital this county desperately needs.
I challenge you to volunteer and spend some time at the current crumbling facility and still come away with the same opinion. Even if you dislike animals, which is your prerogative, think of the scores of volunteers and fosters that work in terrible conditions, with failing equipment, to support this effort.