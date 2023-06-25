Yes, it is more expensive to build a structure which houses animals as compared to a typical commercial building housing humans particularly because most animals enter a shelter unvaccinated and uncared for. They can and do carry diseases, and the lack of any prior disease prevention and their poor physical conditions make them more susceptible to catching and spreading diseases.
Some of those diseases can infect humans. To prevent disease, shelters must be built to resist disease. To accomplish that, it requires unique HVAC systems for disease and odor control, plumbing that can handle the waste of 200-plus animals, durable walls and flooring which is impervious to disease, and constructed for harsh environments. Sturdy, well-constructed stainless kennels designed to withstand years of abuse and strong cleaning protocols, and commercial washing and disinfecting systems.
Constructing a facility capable of feeding, cleaning, enriching, training, providing medical and surgical care, exercising, evaluating, preparing for adoption, and fostering, quarantining, over 200-plus animals on any given day in a facility built for less than 100 animals is expensive. Housing, investigating, forensically documenting animal cruelty cases is expensive. It all requires the correct environment.
That is why animal shelters are expensive. The current facility is over 50 years old. The conditions under which staff and volunteers work is unconscionable. The animals suffer. The humans struggle to keep the constantly deteriorating facility clean; but they're fighting a losing battle. The inability to completely clean everything results in disease, rodents and roaches. A new shelter will be neither a Taj Mahal nor an assisted living facility. It is vital to the community. We need a facility that can prevent and treat disease and abuse. A facility capable of providing the spay and neuter surgery necessary to reduce the thousands of unwanted animals born every year.. If you want to know why it's a necessity, look in the mirror. The majority of the animals that enter the facility have been used, abused, lost, cast aside or surrendered by humans.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I implore you, visit the shelter and see for yourself the abominable condition of our current facility.