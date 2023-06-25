Yes, it is more expensive to build a structure which houses animals as compared to a typical commercial building housing humans particularly because most animals enter a shelter unvaccinated and uncared for. They can and do carry diseases, and the lack of any prior disease prevention and their poor physical conditions make them more susceptible to catching and spreading diseases.

Some of those diseases can infect humans. To prevent disease, shelters must be built to resist disease. To accomplish that, it requires unique HVAC systems for disease and odor control, plumbing that can handle the waste of 200-plus animals, durable walls and flooring which is impervious to disease, and constructed for harsh environments. Sturdy, well-constructed stainless kennels designed to withstand years of abuse and strong cleaning protocols, and commercial washing and disinfecting systems.

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle