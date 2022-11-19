There is no help from the animal shelter here in providing cat traps to catch Ferrell cats and bring them in to be sprayed or neutered. You have to buy your own trap as it stands now. Many of us live in an apartment and have no place to store a trap after its use, and many of us don’t have the funds to buy the trap in the first place.
Why can’t the shelter provide traps, and have the person leave a deposit on the trap to cover the cost if they don’t return it? This would be a great service not only to the community, but to the cats as well. We currently have five cats in the neighborhood that could really benefit from this before they become 40 cats.