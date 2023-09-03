From silencing Democratic lawmakers to denying election results to limiting trans rights, the GOP is stepping up its attacks on American democracy.Denying library's certain books, calling people "Marxist" it's all part of a right wing strategy toward autocratic rule. These things usually start in fascist countries. From silencing Democratic lawmakers to denying election results to limiting trans rights, the GOP is stepping up its attacks on American democracy. The expulsion of two Democratic lawmakers from the Tennessee legislature in April was one of several recent authoritarian moves by the Republican Party. In Florida, books have been removed from school shelves as governor Ron DeSantis tries to reshape the public education system in his own image. Republican lawmakers around the US have passed abortion bans that put pregnant women’s lives in danger. The rights of transgender people are under attack throughout the country.
Nearly half of Republicans say they would prefer “strong, unelected leaders” over “weak elected ones,” according to a September Axios-Ipsos poll, and around 55 percent of Republicans say defending the “traditional” way of life by force may soon become necessary. About 61 percent of Republicans don’t believe the results of the 2020 presidential election. Former President Trump’s top allies are preparing to radically reshape the federal government if he is re-elected, purging potentially thousands of civil servants and filling career posts with loyalists to him and his "America First” ideology.The impact could go well beyond typical conservative targets such as the Environmental Protection Agency and the Internal Revenue Service. Trump allies are working on plans that would potentially strip layers at the Justice Department , including the FBI, and reaching into national security, intelligence, the State Department and the Pentagon, sources close to the former president say. And local officials are worried about a Marxist librarian?
Ben Benassi
Inverness