There have been numerous letters referring to universal trash pickup in Citrus County and how it will increase property owners’ expense, and about litter on the highways.
My personal experience after leaving Hernando County seven years ago, where universal trash pickup was mandatory and it worked great. Currently, the bid hauler of choice is Republic, and their service in the area where we lived was to pick up twice weekly on Mondays and Thursdays. The trash cans must be placed at the end of the driveway the evening before.
Yard waste is also picked up on Mondays, separately and you may have as many as six cans. Limbs and branches need to be bundled and tied up since it picked up by a separate truck, not to co-mingle with the trash. The total current cost is $45.57 quarterly to the property owner.
The naysayers say universal trash pickup is too expensive. Well, it is not since there are advantages for the haulers to travel less miles with more pickups. My current cost per quarter is $98.06 with Waste Management with one pickup per week, and no yard waste is picked up, unless you want to co-mingle with your household trash, which is not good for the landfill.
There are constant complaints about the litter on the side of the road. My own personal experience, as I have followed many residents heading to the dump with their load uncovered, and their household trash blowing onto the road. So, you say, you don’t believe that? Spend a little time at the landfill entrance and watch how many loose loads and loads that are not tarped arrive at the landfill.
About five years ago, I met with my great District 3 commissioner and explained what I knew. However, he could not convince the other commissioners of the merits of universal trash pickup.
And so things stay the same.