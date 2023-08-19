I, along with many others, was led to believe that the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce was 100% pro the building of the Sunshine campground in the wetlands of Ozello, an area that borders the state-protected St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. This is one of the most flood-prone areas in Citrus County.
To my surprise, upon further research, I found that the chamber president, who has served on many environmental advisory groups, has been quoted in several articles as being quite nuanced in that he is environmentally quite conscious, and pro-business, and has been for several years. Let me offer these examples:
"Having clean water and protecting our environment is the right thing to do not only from an environmental standpoint but from a business and economic point as well. We need to realize how important (clean) water is to a sustainable community and planet. We need to push our elected and appointed leaders to do their part in preserving and protecting this most precious resource."
"Directing major growth to the Central Ridge has been a goal of the County for 30 years. This is where utilities and transportation infrastructure investments have been made. The reasoning was to push heavy development out of environmentally sensitive and flood-prone areas."
"Is our infrastructure strong enough to handle this unprecedented growth?
It defies logic to put a campground, with an untested septic system in, quite simply, the wrong place.
Thank you for understanding the perspective of the majority of the people who live in Citrus County, who heartily support No Rezoning. No land use change.