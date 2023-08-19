Letter to the editor logo 2021

I, along with many others, was led to believe that the Citrus County Chamber of Commerce was 100% pro the building of the Sunshine campground in the wetlands of Ozello, an area that borders the state-protected St. Martins Marsh Aquatic Preserve. This is one of the most flood-prone areas in Citrus County.

To my surprise, upon further research, I found that the chamber president, who has served on many environmental advisory groups, has been quoted in several articles as being quite nuanced in that he is environmentally quite conscious, and pro-business, and has been for several years. Let me offer these examples:

