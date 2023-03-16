The First Amendment gives everyone the right to practice his own religion, or no religion at all. Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof. And yet a group of Catholics have been targeted according to a memo from the FBI. In the Richmond FBI office memo, they labeled them as RTC (Radical Traditionalist Catholics) who posed a threat and might recruit right-wing extremists with their beliefs that adhered to antisemitism, anti-immigration, anti-LGBTQ, and white supremacist views. They felt that many were against "abortion rights" and these beliefs were cultivated in the Catholic Church itself. Identifying these beliefs as a potential threat is both conspiratorial and slanderous to a religious group that makes up 22% of the American population. These beliefs are part of many other religious groups, including Islam and other Christians.
The Constitution's Free Exercise Clause protects against government actions that target religious conduct. The government must treat the same conduct as lawful whether undertaken for secular or religious reasons. For example, the government may not attempt to target religious persons or conduct by allowing the distribution of political leaflets in a park but forbidding the distribution of religious leaflets in the same park.