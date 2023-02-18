Let’s time travel back to 2016. Remember the politicalized presidential candidacy turmoil on nightly news – it went something like this: “Hillary Clinton is unacceptable within normal parameters but Donald Trump is unacceptable outside of normal parameters.” Repeated history has a sick sense of humor. In 2020, insert Joe Biden for Hillary Clinton and it’s the same old historical sense of humor – with a different presidential outcome. Is political hyper-partisanship simply suicide of the American Democracy Experiment?
Continuing breakdown of trust in our institutions, the “new catastrophism” – enabled by partisan social media, explosion of populism, breakdown of civil society, citizens hiding behind computer screens, and following politics like it’s a form of entertainment – creates a lack of political morality. The logic equation is absolute: All politicians always lie. Both deranged political parties have their foot on the gas pedal – there are no longer any “checks or balances’’ political brakes.
First of all, we all must recognize and agree that our institutions are very sick. Besides a complete lack of trust, confidence, and respect, everyday Americans no longer see our institutions as primary mechanisms for building character and statesmanship in the individuals who serve these institutions. It appears our nation is in a perpetual state of reactionary moral panic.
In the past, institutions shaped the individual for the greater good of the institution, and in turn, the process made the individual a better individual with fine character as well as a good citizen. The new uncommon virtue of all political candidates goes something like this – a lack of trust has been well earned by our lying politicians in either party – no exceptions. Now, our institutions are simply “platforms” for politicians to perform upon to extract/exploit rents and status from the institution for their own self-aggrandizing, greed and glorification.
It used to be true that our institutions molded character in its members. For example, an irresponsible young male or female slacker goes into the Marines Corps and transforms into a warrior Marine with fine character. Where are the rest of the few good men and women with fine character in all the other American institutions? We used to call these unselfish citizens “statesmen practicing their craft of statesmanship.” One can easily defend that all Americans need to preserve the things that need to be preserved in order to maintain our Democratic Republic.