My heart is aching as my eyes fill with tears watching and listening to the rhetoric of mostly young “woke” and radical people screaming obscenities at police and officials, while also yelling at the top of their lungs how they hate America and some saying “they are not free.”
Burning our flag tearing down statues, defacing property, rioting and stealing without any regards to whom they do it to. This country became free from oppression for many reasons. (Do your own research.)
We raised our own flag of freedom for which so many people gave their lives for from the very beginning and to this day and also in our future. That flag of freedom -- that so many disrespect, hate, burn, fly upside down and even kneel to -- represents every man, woman and child and their rights to disgrace and challenge the authority, but that flag is everyone’s symbol of strength, freedom and rights.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
To disrespect the flag is to disrespect one’s self. When any person here in the U.S. screams “I am not free!” It shows they do not know history, meaning or have any thought of their own.
Our flag is the very symbol of freedom for everyone.
So the next time anyone yells obscenities at the police or any authority while standing in a crowd of protesters, thank the one’s that gave their lives and fight today to defend your rights to do so and display the American Flag as that right to do so.
American history is here to stay even if you tear it down, burn the books and change the present with lies and twist the facts by changing the words for the present. History is here to stay and there is no future without history; “Woke” or otherwise.