Letter to the editor logo 2021

My heart is aching as my eyes fill with tears watching and listening to the rhetoric of mostly young “woke” and radical people screaming obscenities at police and officials, while also yelling at the top of their lungs how they hate America and some saying “they are not free.”

Burning our flag tearing down statues, defacing property, rioting and stealing without any regards to whom they do it to. This country became free from oppression for many reasons. (Do your own research.)

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle