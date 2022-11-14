March 1936. Germany re-militarizes the Rhineland. The League of Nations did nothing.
March 1938. Anschluss, Adolf Hitler manipulated a coup and bullied the Austrian government into ceding authority of their country (annexing) to Germany. European governments did nothing.
October 1938. Hitler wanted to annex a German-speaking area of Czechoslovakia called the Sudetenland. Germany invaded the Sudetenland. Great Britain’s prime minister allowed Germany to annex the Sudetenland in exchange for Hitler’s promise not to invade Czechoslovakia.
March 1939. Germany invades Czechoslovakia.
September 1939. Germany invades Poland. WWII begins.
Ukraine is America’s Sudetenland! We the people must demand our representatives to support the Ukrainian people as much as possible. If America allows Putin to continue his war of aggression, there will be no peace.