There are many definitions of an Exodus available online. Here I will use the simplest one: Exodus - The movement of a large population of people from one location to another. Whether we like it or not, Florida, and especially Citrus County, are experiencing a true Exodus. I had the privilege of working with a group of very dedicated volunteers all last summer, registering voters at the flea market in Homossasa, and it was quite a learning experience.

Volunteers were at the flea market booth every weekend from May until the middle of October (that was 22 weekends). We registered people from all categories, from the very wealthy to the homeless. We registered hundreds at the booth and helped hundreds, if not thousands, register online. We registered new Florida residents from St. Louis, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, just to name a few of the larger cities (see the felonies committed each month in these cities).

