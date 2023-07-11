There are many definitions of an Exodus available online. Here I will use the simplest one: Exodus - The movement of a large population of people from one location to another. Whether we like it or not, Florida, and especially Citrus County, are experiencing a true Exodus. I had the privilege of working with a group of very dedicated volunteers all last summer, registering voters at the flea market in Homossasa, and it was quite a learning experience.
Volunteers were at the flea market booth every weekend from May until the middle of October (that was 22 weekends). We registered people from all categories, from the very wealthy to the homeless. We registered hundreds at the booth and helped hundreds, if not thousands, register online. We registered new Florida residents from St. Louis, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, San Francisco, just to name a few of the larger cities (see the felonies committed each month in these cities).
Their reasons for leaving were mostly identical: residents are leaving these cities because of the out-of-control crime rates, the drug crisis, the appalling homeless situation, the high tax rates, and the inability of the local far-left socialist governments to provide any sort of meaningful solution. Many of the homeless are veterans, and we, as a country, should be outraged at the way they are being ignored. The good news is that most of the people moving to Florida are conservatives.
We registered conservative Republicans, Democrats, independents. Here are some interesting statistics: on average, twelve hundred people a day are moving to Florida. Three hundred and forty thousand left California last year. Los Angeles has the embarrassing distinction of having the highest number of homeless in the U.S. at sixty-five thousand. Three hundred thousand left New York last year. One hundred and forty thousand left Illinois. People are moving to Florida because of our strong conservative values and our no-nonsense government. Florida is becoming a haven for conservatives, and we are setting a very positive example for other states. The good news is, you can make a difference.
Our most powerful weapon is our vote, and every vote counts. Seventy percent of Americans think we, as citizens, are being prodded in the wrong direction, but we have the ability to chart a more positive course for our country. Consider getting involved; support your favorite conservative candidates, volunteer for your chosen political party. Voter registration and volunteer information is readily available online at the Citrus County Republican and Democrat Executive Committee websites. There are sanctioned clubs that would welcome the participation of our younger generation.