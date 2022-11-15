Enjoyed the story in the Friday, Nov, 4, paper in regards to Ethan Hamm (Friday, Nov. 4’s front-page story, “Local young man finds his voice through food”). I love to see these stories about people that pull themselves up by their own bootstraps!
Being 90% deaf, I just want to comment on his very true comment that he makes about when talking to a deaf person. The most important thing is: Look us right in the eyes and speak softly in a normal, calm voice – most of us have learned to “read” you! The “key” is to never turn your head or eyes away! No need to raise your voice. All that does is slur your words!