Citrus County has no right to not support the ALA. Everyone is entitled to all the books available to our libraries here.
Has the BOCC forgotten this country was founded on free speech and that includes books?
This is the wrong thing to do. It is tantamount to dictatorship.
DeSantis calls Florida the free state. This decision is not freedom. It is purely political.
Because you don't like the head of the ALA is a very poor decision to not to support your ALA. Think twice!
Kathleen Clark
Crystal River