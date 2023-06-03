This universe is so vast and yet we have only found life on Earth. It is miraculous that molecules come together to form us humans, which have consciousness and empathy. Because of this empathy, we hate to see loved ones suffer. Canada created a law in 2016 for MAID (Medical Assistance in Dying) in which a physician could assist in the death of a terminally ill patient. This was challenged in their Supreme Court because of the following for MAID: "reasonable foreseeability of natural death" eligibility and "end-of-life" criterion. Thus on October 5, 2020, Bill C-7 included for physical pain or other symptoms that lead to unbearable suffering such as to include the mentally ill. The mentally ill can be offered MAID even though they are not terminally ill as their suffering "cannot be relieved under conditions that one consider acceptable." Bill C-39 extends the deadline for study until March 17, 2024 for the mentally ill clause to be in effect.
Europe, Colombia, and Australia have had MAID since the beginning of the 21st century. Belgium in 2022 revised its laws to include: any persons experiencing “constant and unbearable physical or mental suffering that cannot be alleviated.” Nine U.S. states have laws that mandate PAD (physician assisted death) for the terminally ill. Court cases for PAD are also individually decided in Montana. In June 2022, NIH proposed PAD should include the mentally ill who are resistant to evidence‐based treatment. But who should then make this decision?