Updated: July 10, 2023 @ 12:26 am
As a senior citizen, along with most of my friends, we are finding it extremely difficult to call and speak with an actual person when we call our doctor, dentist, veterinarian, laboratory or testing offices. This often entails a long hold, maybe a voicemail to leave a message and or a message that you may be called back. For some this means they will remain at home the rest of the day waiting for a call back. Many of us in this country are living much longer due to medical advances that prolong our lives. Therefore, many more procedures and tests are being ordered to keep us as healthy as possible. The longer we live, the more we require medically. This has added greatly to the dwindling medical professionals and the facilities work load.
My second point is concerning the many new facilities being built. i.e. more E.R.’s, walk-in-clinics, nursing and rehabilitation facilities in our area. Those that already exist say they are short staffed along with our hospitals. We have only so many trained people to carry out the care and those that are here, can only be spread just so thin.
This is not to make excuses. It is to remind people that these problems exist all over our country. I do not have any answers, but it can be helpful to keep these problems in mind when we are becoming frustrated in the situation we are in now.
Karen Cushing
Beverly Hills