Letter to the editor logo 2021

Many thanks to the Chronicle for the recent editorial, “Enough talk on animal shelter.” I agree. It’s time for the county to get off the dime and move this project along.

The rest of this letter is a request for information. Is there a charitable organization (501(c)3) dedicated to supporting the new shelter? I’m exploring ways to donate to the shelter and am considering making what is called a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to the shelter. QCDs are a tax-efficient way of making contributions. You must transfer money directly from your IRA to the 501(c)3. There are other requirements (age at least 70 1/2) and I am not an accountant. But this might be one good way to donate to the shelter. Can anyone tell me if such an organization exists? Maybe CCFPA?

Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle