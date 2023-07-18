Many thanks to the Chronicle for the recent editorial, “Enough talk on animal shelter.” I agree. It’s time for the county to get off the dime and move this project along.
The rest of this letter is a request for information. Is there a charitable organization (501(c)3) dedicated to supporting the new shelter? I’m exploring ways to donate to the shelter and am considering making what is called a Qualified Charitable Distribution (QCD) to the shelter. QCDs are a tax-efficient way of making contributions. You must transfer money directly from your IRA to the 501(c)3. There are other requirements (age at least 70 1/2) and I am not an accountant. But this might be one good way to donate to the shelter. Can anyone tell me if such an organization exists? Maybe CCFPA?