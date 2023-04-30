Thank you for pointing out to the public the importance of our county’s Sheriff department reporting serious crimes, especially when a minor is involved.
You are absolutely correct that when a minor is shot we deserve to know asap! Delaying the correct information causes facts to be construed.
You are also correct with your last statement that this public servant isn’t serving the public.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
I hope your article/opinion has an impact on the Sheriff’s department, public relations and public information, to change its way of releasing and reporting information to the public.