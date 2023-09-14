There were recent letters to the editor published concerning the American Library Association and the Moms for Liberty regarding anti-student inclusion (The law states that teachings on sexual orientation or gender identity would be banned “in kindergarten through grade 3 or in a manner that is not age appropriate or developmentally appropriate for students in accordance with state standards.”), keeping a child's self-identification secret from parents (why would the state have an interest in keeping critical behavioral information from a child's parents?), opposition to COVID-19 [mandates] (which didn't work), and book bans, (“This legislation makes sure that we have a transparent and consistent process for public participation in the review of books and other materials used in school lessons and in the school library. We depend on our K-12 schools to teach facts and age-appropriate subject material.”)
Let's talk about “book bans”. The legislation passed does not ban books. It limits the access to books that are age appropriate. If you haven't seen a movie since 1968, you'll be surprised to learn that movies are banned by age appropriateness.