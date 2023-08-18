I’ve lived in Ozello for 30-plus years, and also totally against the proposed glampground and RV park. I notice in your letters a lot of pro campground writers who don’t live out here. Granted they have every right to voice their opinion. Thinking of “not in my back yard,” how many of these folks want to live next to it?
If accepted, it should be at least one year or more to finish. Twelve months of non-stop dump trucks, heavy equipment and support vehicles, turning on Fish Creek Bridge, about 300 yards from my home … 12 months of hearing trucks dump their loads, dozers with their reverse alarm going constantly. Then if it ever gets finished, nightly campfires and loud music day and night.