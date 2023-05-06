What gives people the right to blast music at the beach so loud that many people just give up and leave? Yesterday was that day. Two intoxicated women started blasting music and one was staggering around trying to dance. It was annoying. Our end of the beach packed it in and went home. Gone are the days where you can approach someone and politely ask them to be a bit more respectful

With the loose gun laws and increasingly looser laws coming, you can’t approach anyone for discussion without fear of immediate retribution. Why is it that my silence never causes issues.

