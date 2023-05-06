What gives people the right to blast music at the beach so loud that many people just give up and leave? Yesterday was that day. Two intoxicated women started blasting music and one was staggering around trying to dance. It was annoying. Our end of the beach packed it in and went home. Gone are the days where you can approach someone and politely ask them to be a bit more respectful
With the loose gun laws and increasingly looser laws coming, you can’t approach anyone for discussion without fear of immediate retribution. Why is it that my silence never causes issues.
Nobody leaves the beach annoyed because I was just enjoying the beach and nature? Nobody has ever approached me and told me to make more noise because they couldn’t concentrate with me being quiet. Then again maybe they were afraid of immediate retribution, as well. I honestly think in addition to charging for kayak launches they should charge $5 to get into the beach. There is a lot of lost county income there. Pine Island charges and you can buy a pass for $50 a year. We do and use it frequently, as well as we do at Fort Island Trail. It seems that 5 bucks makes that big of a difference in quality of life for a few hours as Pine Island there is rarely issues with noise or entitled disrespect.
