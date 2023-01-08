Fascinating! The Chronicle now features Meadowcrest news on its front page. Now we can share all our community news and views with the whole county.
According to Wednesday's Chronicle, the Community Association wants to put four gates on entrances to the community. I think this is a good thing and will control access by nonresidents. (Deliveries may be a problem.)
However, the two proposed gates on Meadowcrest Boulevard may not be possible as I think that is a public road. Instead they should put gates at the entrances to Fox Hollow, Pinehurst, and the northern connection of Mac Vicar Boulevard to Meadowcrest Boulevard.
Unfortunately, this project will be very expensive for the current residents of Meadowcrest. I think the developers of the affordable housing apartments should help fund this since they are a large part of the reason it needs to be done. Thank you.