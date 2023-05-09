It really bothers me to see so much divisiveness in our great nation. We have been a prominent two-party government for so many years with lots of ideas that progressed our nation to greatness. I recently heard a man say too many party members think they should dominate the other party rather than collaborate to form better ideas. This has to change. It is causing disruption and making young voters turn away from politics. Alas, even local leaders are dominators. No one party is greater. We had Roosevelt, Reagan, and others from both parties who were excellent at accomplishing American tasks through rough times through collaboration. Please, let's adopt a work-together attitude this next election with respect and dignity.
Lorelie Boutin