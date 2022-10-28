Joe Adams is running for re-election to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board. I have known Joe personally for more than 20 years and have worked both for him and beside him in different capacities.
Joe has spent the majority of his life living and working in Citrus County, where he is a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando, the Inverness Kiwanis and a 38-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.
Recently retired after close to 40 years at Florida Power/ Duke Energy, Joe is a natural born leader. After being elected to the board in 2018, Joe was selected by his peers and has spent the last three years as chairman of the Board.
During his previous career, Joe was elected and served as both Treasurer and President of IBEW Local 433, Business Manager of System Council U8, which governs five local unions working exclusively for Florida Power/ Duke Energy Florida, and vice president of the Florida Electrical Workers Association.
In these roles, Joe served as the chief negotiator for working agreements impacting hard working employees and their families and did so with integrity and grace. He also did so while maintaining a fiduciary and fiscal responsibility to the people he served.
Joe raised his children in Citrus County and is helping raise his grandchildren here as well. He has a vested interest in and truly cares about this community. He has served you well for the past four years and will no doubt continue doing so.
That is why Joe Adams has my vote for Mosquito Control Commissioner and, hopefully, yours as well.