Joe Adams is running for re-election to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board. I have known Joe personally for more than 20 years and have worked both for him and beside him in different capacities.

Joe has spent the majority of his life living and working in Citrus County, where he is a member of the Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Hernando, the Inverness Kiwanis and a 38-year member of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers.

