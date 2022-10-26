Joe Adams is running for reelection to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board (CCMCB). I have known and worked with Joe for over 10 years on multiple community service projects.
Updated: October 27, 2022 @ 12:22 pm
Joe Adams is running for reelection to the Citrus County Mosquito Control Board (CCMCB). I have known and worked with Joe for over 10 years on multiple community service projects.
He is a man of integrity with the tenacity to get things done.
Joe is a wonderful communicator who is well known in Citrus County. Joe has been chairman of the Mosquito Control Board since 2019. The current CCMCB has reduced the millage rate saving all of us money while providing excellent services. The Board has now initiated educational program in the public school system.
Joe's attention to detail, his organizational skills and his ability to discuss issues with knowledge and patience make him not only likeable but effective.
Please vote for Joe Adams for Citrus County Mosquito Control Board, Seat Three.
Susan Reeder
Inverness