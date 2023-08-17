I recently sent the following letter to Citrus County Commissioner Rebecca Bays:
I am writing to you because I believe you are the most experienced and most logical of all of the sitting County Commissioners.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%..
Partly cloudy this evening with thunderstorms becoming likely overnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: August 17, 2023 @ 11:50 pm
I recently sent the following letter to Citrus County Commissioner Rebecca Bays:
I am writing to you because I believe you are the most experienced and most logical of all of the sitting County Commissioners.
I took issue at the last land planning meeting and got my 3 minutes to speak. I’m a licensed architect so my argument was technical in nature. What I wish to bring to your attention is the LDC passed a PUD amendment (planned unit development) saying that it was in accordance with Citrus County Code. It was not.
Chapter 4 of the Land Development Code clearly states in Section 4302, PUD Approval Procedures necessary requirements. Mr. Chuck Pigeon, PE for Dix Development was the presenter at the LDC hearing. His presentation was not in accordance with Citrus County Code although it was approved as a PUD on the basis of meeting all codes.
Presently the golf course land tracts are zoned RUR (rural residential) and with a PDO (planned development overlay). The Future land USE is RMU (residential mixed-use). It has been that way since the inception of the Pine Ridge Golf Course and is exactly the same zoning and land use of ALL of Pine Ridge Unit 3. My house and every other. There was absolutely no reason for a PUD amendment and in my opinion was approved illegally.
I have appealed to the LDC Chair, Ms. Worthington who told me she was not aware of the necessary procedures that must be taken when applying for a PUD.
Ms. Bays, a PUD sets a dangerous precedent for future development on Tracts T-6 and T-7. Essentially, anything that the County Commission approves is allowed. That could include high-density housing or even commercial development in the center of 221 upscale RUR single-family dwellings.
I have asked Ms. Worthington to appeal to Ms. Coutu who will present to you at the next County Commission meeting regarding this matter. I submit to you that the DIX Land Development code Atlas Amendment Application does not meet the code for our RUR District or the purpose of the current Planning and should not have been approved as a PUD.
James Arthur
Citrus County