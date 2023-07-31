Perhaps someone can explain this to me. I didn’t realize until the article by Michael Bates that Meadowcrest Boulevard was considered a "private road." I never saw PRIVATE ROAD posted. With that in mind, why were traffic lights installed at 486 and 44? In addition, the first stop sign (not sure if they are county stop signs) going south from 486 to 44 is 0.1 miles – the second is 0.2 miles and the stop sign by the Chronicle is 0.3 miles. All in all – Meadowcrest Blvd. is approximately 0.7 miles from 486 to 44.
Who will be paying for the installation and monitoring of the "free" radio-frequency identification cards to place in the 665 residents (maybe more depending on cars per home) and… emergency vehicles, delivery trucks, deputy vehicles? Would it be feasible to deem that 0.7-mile stretch of road as ‘county’ rather than all of these requirements to install gates?