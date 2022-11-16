This letter is in response to a recent Letter to the Editor and Sound Off suggesting that Florida public schools should teach Social and Emotional Learning. I agree.
Unfortunately, Florida’s Department of Education (DOE) has forbidden the teaching of Social and Emotional Learning (SEL) since December 2021. Simply stated, SEL is the process of developing the self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills that are vital for school, work and life success. SEL has been taught in public and private schools, formally and informally, for many years. However, the term “SEL” has become highly controversial and politicized.
Florida public schools do have a recent requirement to teach five hours of “mental health” in upper grades. This covers content such as coping skills, prevention of mental health disorders, reducing stigma around mental health, accessing school and community resources, and preventing addiction. Yet with mental health issues so prevalent among students, SEL should be an important part of prevention.
Florida teachers must also continue to teach the current health standards. Yet, they must avoid anything that could be construed as SEL.
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Most Americans would agree that all students deserve a high-quality education that fully supports all aspects of their learning: social, emotional, and academic. Regardless of political beliefs, most parents and educators see social and emotional learning as an integral part of education and human development.
But when SEL is co-opted by political agendas, students risk losing out on an education that will help them succeed - not only in school, but also in life.