SCHOOL CHOICE

Here are a few statistics on Florida's education system. 86.9% of high school students graduate in Florida compared to 87.3% nationally. Florida scored 94% on a national ranking of three criteria: choice programs, charter schools, and innovation. However Florida is not perfect. It ranked 42nd for education funding per student and 49th for the number of teachers per 100 students in public schools.

