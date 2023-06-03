To everyone whom believes that President Biden is not too old to be president need only look at Dianne Feinstein, the senator from California. She is a pitiful mess who is still reluctant to resign her position even when it’s obvious to anyone that she is unable to perform her duties as senator. Power is very hard to give up once you have it and Sen. Feinstein is a prime example of this fact.
I know that President Biden is not as old as the senator but it’s also obvious that he is not up to the job as president presently and it will get progressively worse as time goes on; he certainly should not be reelected to another four years. California voters had an opportunity when Feinstein ran for reelection in 2018 but they went ahead and elected her. You can see how that turned out. The country should not make the same mistake regarding Joe Biden.