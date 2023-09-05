The suggestion of placing a stop light at the Y entrance to CR 486 is a bit more than needed. Anyone leaving the Y and turning eastbound onto 486 has a clear view for at least half a mile. Anyone leaving the Y and turning west has the same clear view. What this eastbound-turning traffic does need is a safe place to "stage" prior to merging into eastbound traffic.
I suggest the engineers look at creating an eastbound acceleration, merging lane into CR 486. Perhaps if and when a school is built at the proposed location, a stop light would probably be justified. We need smart traffic engineering, not more stop lights.