Will the end of abortion be the end of fighting wars to protect our freedom? Sounds crazy but it has me wondering. For clarity, I'm addressing this mostly from the perspective of Florida chipping away at the 15 week abortion rule with the intent to eventually ban it altogether like other states. In that regard, I will refer to the fetus up to 20 weeks as a potential person. Potential, because up to 15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage by that stage so a lot has to go right in order for a fetus to become a baby- even when the mother really wants it to be.
So what I wonder is, if that potential person's life is so sacred that by law it's decided women do not deserve to have the most basic freedom- autonomy over her body, her health and well being because it's wrong to “kill” a potential person in the name of freedom, then if born, how can we ask that sacred person to go kill and be killed to protect our freedom?
While we're on the subject, if banning abortions is about promoting life and autonomy over what we do with our bodies doesn't matter when it comes to it, why not make organ donation mandatory after death? Thousands of people die everyday and take life promoting organs with them while others die waiting for one. Not to mention, isn't it discriminatory to only require young living women to use their organs to promote the life of another? If they don't deserve freedom over their bodies, why should say, dead men?
Speaking of men, prevention has always been the best way to go and it's especially true in the case of abortion. So how about requiring all men regardless of age to get vasectomies they can have reversed when they have a woman's (or the government's) permission? Or require them to at least be on male contraceptives when they're approved.? (There are a couple in early clinical trials.), Once again, personal freedom doesn't matter if the goal is to stop abortions, right? What better way to stop abortions than go right to the source??!!
Get more from the Citrus County Chronicle
Unless of course there is some other agenda that is not really about being pro-life or preventing abortions. Which the lack of health care for all, among other things suggests it could be.