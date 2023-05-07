Letter to the editor logo 2021

Will the end of abortion be the end of fighting wars to protect our freedom? Sounds crazy but it has me wondering. For clarity, I'm addressing this mostly from the perspective of Florida chipping away at the 15 week abortion rule with the intent to eventually ban it altogether like other states. In that regard, I will refer to the fetus up to 20 weeks as a potential person. Potential, because up to 15% of known pregnancies end in miscarriage by that stage so a lot has to go right in order for a fetus to become a baby- even when the mother really wants it to be.

So what I wonder is, if that potential person's life is so sacred that by law it's decided women do not deserve to have the most basic freedom- autonomy over her body, her health and well being because it's wrong to “kill” a potential person in the name of freedom, then if born, how can we ask that sacred person to go kill and be killed to protect our freedom?

