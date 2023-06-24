So here we go on yet another waste of taxpayer dollars. The purchase of the Adams white elephant for our commissioner's offices. Forty-eight hundred square feet for the bargain price of $2 million. This project was a bad idea from its inception right up to present. Nothing more than a vanity project for ex-commissioner Adams. Perhaps Adams was able to see past his ego and realize the financial disaster that awaits him. Commissioner Kinnard wants to skip past any scrutiny of the purchase, he "doesn't have the appetite right now to fund yet another consultant." Call it whatever you want, it's a bailout to a political buddy. When people ask, how do politicians get wealth on their meager salaries? This is how.
The deal will probably happen, that's how these things go. In a few years we'll start to hear the new commissioners joke about how tight their office space is. A search for a new building will take place. Perhaps one of our present commissioners is scouting out a prime office building lot right now.