Tax Day has come and gone. Surprisingly, nearly half of Americans will have paid no income tax because they don't legally owe any. Millions of other Americans will pay taxes, but the rates can vary widely based on circumstances. Is that fair? The debate over the fairness of income taxes continues. It is argued that every American should pay at least some income taxes to have a stake in the game. However, the income tax system is unfair, overly complex, and almost impossible for me to understand. To be on the safe side, I hire someone to do my taxes annually so that I don't end up in trouble with the IRS. Unfortunately, many Americans cannot afford to pay someone to do their taxes.
An alternative is the FairTax, which would be a national sales tax generating the same tax revenue as the income tax. It would be more equitable, as everyone would pay a sales tax on purchases of new goods and services, excluding necessities due to the prebate. The FairTax rate, after necessities, would be 23%, compared to the combined 15% income tax bracket and the 7.65% employment payroll tax in our current system. Under the FairTax, Americans would keep their whole paycheck, and Social Security would be funded more solidly through taxes on overall consumption by residents (including tourists), rather than relying solely on wage earners' taxes.