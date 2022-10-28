This letter of endorsement comes from a true aspiration to see Joe Faherty on the school board for District 5.
I have known Joe for a few years prior to wanting to run for this position. Joe spoke of many avenues he might want to take after his retirement of 23 great years with our local sheriff's office.
Every single one of those ideas led to this decision. He was seeking a way to continue to give back to ensure the next generation's success. My own son's generation. I have been extremely fortunate to call Joe a friend.
First hand, I have seen Joe work with groups of kids. He is Uncle Joe to them all after meeting them once. It was when he went out of his way to help one kid who had been struggling with finding himself, finding the balance between right and wrong that he needed to win this election.
He focused on that child who was riding a rollercoaster of emotions due to unforeseen unbalance in his life. Joe assisted the parent who did everything they could, but always had a hard time finding the right words to say to make things better.
What matters most to me is what the elected official is like behind closed doors. Does the work continue even though the day is done? Do they really care to improve what needs improving?
Joe does, and will continue to do great things for our youth. I know this because it was my son who was struggling to find that balance. He became a little bit more stable because Joe was so focused on his mental health due to what he was going through. I know he will continue to go above and beyond for all kids he can reach.
Voting for Joe is how you can ensure that the change made was the change needed.