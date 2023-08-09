A very important document
Trump tried to destroy our democracy. He wanted to wipe out 81 million votes for Biden, and was willing to use the military to quell protests if that transpired. Unbelievable!
“The United States of America v. Donald J. Trump” instantly became one of the most consequential documents in American history.
Tuesday’s 45-page indictment took the country to an unprecedented, profound and even tragic place.
For the first time, America is set to put on trial a former president for trying to destroy its democratic system because, as the indictment put it, “he was determined to remain in power” despite having lost an election. The indictment details a clear and chilling alleged plot to subvert the will of voters in 2020 and to sever the chain of voluntary transfers of power between presidents inaugurated by George Washington leaving his nation to “command its own fortunes” when he declined a new term in 1796. Special counsel Jack Smith’s charges are more significant than those in two earlier indictments against Trump in separate cases because this indictment from a Washington grand jury strikes at the core of America’s founding values and the republic’s constitutional underpinnings. Trump has pleaded not guilty in the other two cases – the first in Manhattan over business fraud charges related to a hush money payment and the second over alleged mishandling of classified documents – and he denies wrongdoing in the aftermath of the 2020 election.
Yet a poll found that 17 percent of Trump voters would vote for him even if he was convicted of all the charges in all the indictments!
This is insane! Especially, Pence and Meadows were key witnesses, and many other Republicans have testified against Trump in both indictments. People should READ the indictments, and understand the severity of the evidence. Soon another indictment from Georgia will be presented to the American public, where Trump asked for 17,180 votes to overturn the election. There was a plot to set up fake electors. This whole deal was a criminal enterprise. Whether you’re a Democrat, Republican or Independent, you need to read the indictment and why this is so important.
Jack Burt, Inverness