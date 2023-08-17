Letter to the editor logo 2021

Sometimes I stand in awe of how we can let a small group in our community dictate our future. The folks that run Fishcreek Boat Ramp are great people. They are helpful and friendly. I have heard opponents argue that they should not be allowed to build a campground and it literally makes me shake my head.

The main thing I have heard is that campers will trash the area. Really? Ride up and down Ozello Trail. These folks bought a property that was full of junk and have cleaned it up and made a nice place to launch your boat. If they care that much about their boaters coming to a clean place, why on earth would they let their campground fall into disrepair? I’ve seen some of the opponent properties and let’s just say they wouldn’t be featured in Southern Living for yard care. They could do with some motivation from the Fishcreek owners.

