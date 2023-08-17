Sometimes I stand in awe of how we can let a small group in our community dictate our future. The folks that run Fishcreek Boat Ramp are great people. They are helpful and friendly. I have heard opponents argue that they should not be allowed to build a campground and it literally makes me shake my head.
The main thing I have heard is that campers will trash the area. Really? Ride up and down Ozello Trail. These folks bought a property that was full of junk and have cleaned it up and made a nice place to launch your boat. If they care that much about their boaters coming to a clean place, why on earth would they let their campground fall into disrepair? I’ve seen some of the opponent properties and let’s just say they wouldn’t be featured in Southern Living for yard care. They could do with some motivation from the Fishcreek owners.
Critics also claim that the road is not in good condition and RVs should not be allowed to travel up and down them. Once again, if you ride around the neighborhood just about every other home has a camper or RV parked in the driveway. Boats of all shapes and sizes are on those roads every day. I have passed locals in huge trucks flying down Ozello Trail — the same people that claim the road is too dangerous.
And then there is hurricane season. Well, anyone that lives or has EVER traveled in Florida knows that when a hurricane is in the general vicinity, chances are plans will be canceled. Any RV resort would certainly be closed well before the storm arrives. That is just another red herring argument that should be completely ignored.
These decent folks have every right to create something fun, clean and safe for all of us! They own the property. This type of campground use was approved on the property before, and it simply makes no sense to let a few noisy individuals stop a good proposal.