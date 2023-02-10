Even though the Constitution does not mention congressional investigations and oversight, it is implied since Congress possesses all "legislative powers.'' The Supreme Court agreed, as Congress needs to inquire and seek information when crafting laws and to frequently inspect the conduct of public offices. Investigative powers were modeled by our forefathers after the House of Commons. The first investigative hearing took place in 1789 when Robert Morris (Superintendent of Finances) during the American Revolution asked Congress to clear his name of any financial improprieties.
Our forefathers never envisioned the 21st century and the internet. Today we have social media, which is like a meeting place to air one's views and feelings. Our forefathers crafted the First Amendment that protects free speech from government censorship. However social media are private companies and can censor whatever they see fit on their websites. Thus Twitter has the legal right to censor what it deems as "misinformation" or unfit. However this is indeed a slippery slope — if only Twitter was the main actor. There were several actors: FBI, DHS, and other federal agencies who had regular contact with Twitter since 2018 concerning alleged "misinformation." Weekly meetings between Twitter, federal law enforcement, and intelligence agencies occurred nearer to the 2020 election. Along with nongovernmental groups, such as Election Integrity Partnership (EIP) and Center for Internet Security(CIS), they monitored what people were commenting and urged Twitter to take action against. CIS received funds from the Department of Homeland Security and Department of Defense. EIP was funded by Stanford University and University of Washington. Following the money may be important on where interests might lie.