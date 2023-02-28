Salesclerks gave me good advice while shopping this past month.
One said, “Count the eyes and the package backing will give you the length.” Another suggested, “ESV is no longer available here, check with Amazon.” A third commented, “Quiet Man has a nice mellow and smooth personality.”
Whether it’s shoelaces, Bible versions or Irish whiskey, most people offer helpful guidance or opinions to strangers when making product selections. But how proactive are people generally wanting to talk to others when they are having some difficulty or in a situation of social isolation?
This is often particularly true when attending as a stranger in any type of new group setting, be it political, religious, or social. Many such group situations can be observed with people clustering in “birds-of-feather” relationships while the stranger is the lonesome dove or crow.
Recently, for example, I attended such a gathering not as a regular member. Afterwards, I stood by myself as people passed me by with but a few offering a simple greeting. Then, a woman suddenly stood next to me and said, “We have the same problem.”
I was about to reply, “Nobody talking to you?” but she continued saying, “We have identical hearing aids!” I was like a product selection in a store, and I thought she was going to give me a salesclerk opinion. However, it led to a nice conversation about our lives with her being a visiting snowbird as a stranger and simply had the need to talk to someone.
Then, as I was leaving, I noticed a man by himself with his smartphone. I asked him, “What would you do without that thing?” He smiled, making a brief comment. As he turned to leave, he said, “Thank you for stopping to take the time to talk with me.” Why would he say this? Regardless, he was alone upon leaving with no one from this gathering group to bid him farewell asking him to come again.
For any type of organization, attentiveness by members to instill a feeling of belonging in the lives of visiting strangers represents a factor of importance for the growth of that organization. Conversely, even as a member, why stay if there is the absence of validation of your belonging?
Not paying attention to the factors impacting belongingness probably contributes to the present national decline of church membership and increase of political party alienation.