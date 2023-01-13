Homelessness is a vicious cycle and usually one root cause may be drug or alcohol addiction. According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 38% of homeless people abused alcohol while 26% abused other drugs. Additionally, many also suffer psychiatric disorders that can complicate their living conditions. This has been an ongoing problem and has gotten worse in such cities as San Francisco. Their streets are littered with trash, human feces and discarded needles from drug abuse.
Some cities see as the only solution is to set up government-approved supervised drug injection sites. Proponents claim that it saves lives as it prevents overdoses and deaths. It also prevents spread of HIV and hepatitis as clean needles are readily available. Critics say supervised injection sites encourage drug use and bring crime to surrounding communities.
Drug addiction is difficult to comprehend by most people who feel that the addict lacks moral principles or willpower to quit. But drug addiction is complex as it rewards the brain's circuitry with more dopamine. The high is reduced over time due to the excess dopamine. Thus, the person needs a stronger dose to get the same high, which might result in drug overdose. The good news is that scientists are learning more about the effects on the brain and better treatment methods to help an addict recover.
Since Vancouver opened Canada's first injection site in 2003, there have been 3.6 million injections and 6,000 overdoses but no deaths. The sites did not encourage or increase drug use. Germany's Fixpunkt injection sites provide a safe place for addicts to inject drugs in the hopes of gaining their confidence and perhaps send them to treatment for their addiction.
Overdose deaths involving synthetic opioids (mainly fentanyl) and stimulants (such as cocaine and methamphetamine) in the U.S. in 2020 were 91,799. Perhaps a compassionate approach that may lead to less deaths and by building trust could lead to more homeless seeking treatment for drug abuse. Treatment.
Switzerland and France coordinate injection sites with addiction treatment centers to gain trust and help people overcome their addiction. If injection sites become prevalent here, it needs to be a coordinated effort to treat the addicted. Until we can stop the vicious cycle of addiction, which is one root cause of homelessness, we will never win this battle, which impacts our community's social well-being and economy.