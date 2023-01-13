Letter to the editor logo 2021

Homelessness is a vicious cycle and usually one root cause may be drug or alcohol addiction. According to Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA), 38% of homeless people abused alcohol while 26% abused other drugs. Additionally, many also suffer psychiatric disorders that can complicate their living conditions. This has been an ongoing problem and has gotten worse in such cities as San Francisco. Their streets are littered with trash, human feces and discarded needles from drug abuse.

Some cities see as the only solution is to set up government-approved supervised drug injection sites. Proponents claim that it saves lives as it prevents overdoses and deaths. It also prevents spread of HIV and hepatitis as clean needles are readily available. Critics say supervised injection sites encourage drug use and bring crime to surrounding communities.

