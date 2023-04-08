Letter to the editor logo 2021

I have no doubt that gender dysphoria is real for teenage boys and girls. The medical and scientific facts simply identify four types of babies: (1) a biological female baby with a femininized brain (female – gender girl/woman; (2) a biological female baby with a masculinized brain (female – gender boy/man); a biological male baby with a masculinized brain (male – gender boy/man); and a biological male baby with a femininized brain (male – gender girl/woman). It’s all about the concentrations of the mother’s sexual hormones in the womb as the fetus/baby develops before live birth. Sadly, some people are born into the wrong biological sex body while their organic brains absolutely identify with the opposite sex.

The gender terms are simple: boy/man, girl/woman, genagirl/genawoman, and genoboy/genoman. Simple and clean, right? This keeps all the crazy liberal left crazy pronouns to a minimum – especially non-binary pronouns. Many Americans believe that sex and gender are synonymous – that biological sex is immutable – that sex is natural and real.

