I have no doubt that gender dysphoria is real for teenage boys and girls. The medical and scientific facts simply identify four types of babies: (1) a biological female baby with a femininized brain (female – gender girl/woman; (2) a biological female baby with a masculinized brain (female – gender boy/man); a biological male baby with a masculinized brain (male – gender boy/man); and a biological male baby with a femininized brain (male – gender girl/woman). It’s all about the concentrations of the mother’s sexual hormones in the womb as the fetus/baby develops before live birth. Sadly, some people are born into the wrong biological sex body while their organic brains absolutely identify with the opposite sex.
The gender terms are simple: boy/man, girl/woman, genagirl/genawoman, and genoboy/genoman. Simple and clean, right? This keeps all the crazy liberal left crazy pronouns to a minimum – especially non-binary pronouns. Many Americans believe that sex and gender are synonymous – that biological sex is immutable – that sex is natural and real.
Curiously, trans and non-binary people are most hated by LBGQ Community and heterosexuals. I am neither homophobic nor infected with transphobia bigotry. I believe that their legal, political, and human rights must be protected at all costs by our Rule of Law and Constitutional Rights. After all, they are our fellow human beings in American Society — are they not simply walking to the beat of a different drum?
The irony now is that the crazy far left “hater activists” are in a moral panic to impart their violence and implement their bullying social media cultural agenda to make the fringe minority of Trans and non-binary the majority in America. These “justice warriors” and “identity politics” hateful activists are now not only attacking heterosexuals and menstruating girls/women (native females) alike, but equally attacking lesbians, homosexuals, and bisexuals for their “same” sex-based fetishes. Astonishing, gay and lesbian rights are being threatened and challenged by this Trans sociopathic far left radical activism movement.
Most importantly, what is fair and where do we draw the line in girls/women’s sports? A genagirl/genawoman will always have an immense physical advantage over biological female girls/women.
The vast majority of American believe the rights of girls/women (native females) ought to have their own safe and protected spaces such as bathrooms, locker rooms, abuse centers, medical care facilities, and other female-only physical sanctuaries.