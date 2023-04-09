OK, I'm a week late, but this really important. I have empirical proof of the missing socks in the drier conundrum. No, this isn't some My Pillow cow flop. This the real deal. Here goes: there is a triple point state in a clothes dryer where temperature, humidity and angular momentum coexist and any item that is inserted into that intersection may be transported to another time, or dimension, or intergalactic continuum. Here's the proof: I have a pair of white tube socks that I bought a KMart many years ago. One disappeared in the drier, and I kept the other hoping its match would return. Flash forward to yesterday and, lo!, when I emptied the drier, there it was. So what?, you might say. Well, I had darned a message on the sock: "Buy Microsoft, Intel and Western Digital." Thinking the sock may go back in time. Well, the reply that was darned on my missing sock was: "They've been out of business for 200 years. But you better move out of Florida!"
I rest my case.